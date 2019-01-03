Longtime owner of Riverside Inn, Mike Halliday, passes away at 91 Video

The longtime owner of the popular Riverside Inn has died. Attorney Mike Halliday was 91-years-old and passed away Monday in Hermitage.

Halliday was a lawyer and businessman who owned hotels, in the Chautauqua Institution, and the Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs. He and his wife, Marie, renovated and operated the Riverside from 1985 until it was destroyed by fire in May 2017.

Attorney Halliday is survived by his wife of 68 years and two children.

The family is receiving friends Friday morning at 9:30 until a funeral service at 11am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville.