Longtime Warren County Congressman William Clinger passes away

Longtime Warren County Congressman William Clinger has passed away.

Clinger died on May 28 at the age of 92.

Clinger was born in Warren on April 4, 1929.

The Warren County native graduated from Johns Hopkins University and received a law degree from the University of Virginia.

He also served as an officer in the United States Navy.

Clinger was first elected to the 96th Congress in 1979, serving from the 96th through the 104th Congress, retiring in January 1997.

Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill released the following statement regarding the passing of Clinger:

“Bill Clinger was a towering figure in the life of our nation and of Chautauqua Institution. As an elected official, he served our neighbors in Warren County with tenacity and grace. Current and future public servants would do well to look to his example of moral leadership. At Chautauqua, Bill’s steady hand as chair guided the Institution through some difficult days and prepared it for the heights of mission fulfillment we’re striving toward and realizing today. My heart goes out to Bill’s children Bijou, Will, Jim and Julia, and I join our Chautauqua family and regional community in both mourning a great loss and celebrating an extraordinary legacy. I adored the man, felt lucky to call him my friend, and will miss him greatly.”