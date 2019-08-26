Looking back on Tall Ships Erie 2019







Thousands of people came to see the Tall Ships on Erie’s Bayfront over the weekend.

The Empire Sandy departed the Bayfront last night for its next adventure, while the eleven other ships are now leaving Erie.

The Picton Castle at the Maritime Museum will remain docked until Wednesday, while it awaits its departure to the next port.

If you’re still looking to see a tall ship, the Santa Maria will remain docked at Dobbins Landing for deck tours until 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are separate from the festival, and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

In wake of Tall Ships Erie coming to an end, Starr Bodi is live from Dobbins Landing with more on how this years event went for Erie.

The majority of these ships are scheduled to leave this evening for their next adventure. Over the beautiful summer weekend, the Tall Ships Festival brought in thousands of people to learn about the historic ships.

Thousands gathered throughout Erie’s Bayfront to see twelve beautiful Tall Ships throughout the weekend. For the most part, the event was smooth sailing, with this years extended foot print from Sassafrass Street Pier East to Holland Street.

“The ability to put three ships and the ducks over there, we put a lot of people on that pier, which I really think helped us spread all the patrons out,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain, Flagship Niagara.

There were some challenges with the overwhelming amount of people during the festival.

“The one biggest thing was on Saturday morning, was the shuttles coming in from the city. No one was ready for that amount of people,” said Sabatini.

Those challenges were quickly fixed for the remainder of the festival, with additional EMTA shuttles that dropped people off throughout the extended footprint.

Even without buying a ticket, the festival gave people the opportunity to see the ships up close and personal, and to experience Erie’s Bayfront.

As thousands of people gathered for this year’s festival, the event gave local businesses an economic boost throughout Erie.

Emily Beck, Director of Tourism at Visit Erie tells Action News there’s an impact on the city when a sizable event like Tall Ships comes to our city.

“Whenever we have a large event like this in the Erie area and the hotels sell out, those people have to eat, sleep, and drink somewhere. We know there’s a major impact, a trickle down effect, that occurs when the hotels sell out,” said Emily Beck, Director of Tourism, Visit Erie.

Organizers of the event said 30,000 tickets were sold at Tall Ships Erie.

Plans for Tall Ships Erie 2021 is already underway. Organizers said they are already preparing for the next event and are looking to bring in more ships and more day sails for the community to enjoy.