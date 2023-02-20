Last week, Mayor Joe Schember announced the City of Erie is looking to hire a more diverse staff of emergency responders and is encouraging residents to consider a career of service, prompting some community members to answer the call.

“No one person can act alone in working to protect a community, but when the right group of people comes together, they can truly make a difference.” That’s the message of recruitment officials with the City of Erie and diversity and inclusion activists on Monday night.

They held an open community forum at the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation with potential candidates for Erie’s first responders in attendance.

President of the NAACP in Erie, Gary Horton, said that he’s proud of the progress the city has made in the hiring of minorities.

“I just think that with the activity in public safety that’s occurring across our country today, we deserve to have a first-rate police and fire department. In order to have a first-rate police and fire department, it has to reflect the make-up of the community that they’re called to serve, and that includes women and minorities,” said Gary Horton, president, NAACP Erie.

The City of Erie is one of the most diverse communities in northwest Pennsylvania, and those in attendance said that “it’s important those fighting to protect us, look like and represent us through their actions.”

Recruiters noted that not just anyone has what it takes, and the work that is required from police and firefighters is demanding. However, they want to make sure that every individual who shows interest in joining has the ability to do so.

One member of the City of Erie Fire Department shared what inspired her to become a member.

“What got me interested was actually seeing someone who was a reflection of myself,” said Lt. Seenah Mischel, Erie fire department. “That helped me, actually seeing somebody, a young female firefighter in the City of Buffalo, where I’m from, and I’m here to see if I can be an inspiration to someone else who may want to get into this field.”

Potential applicants were allowed to ask questions, listen to experts and learn more about what comes with being a first responder.

For more information about how to apply, visit the City of Erie’s website.