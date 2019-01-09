LORD Corporation achieves one billion in sales Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

01/09/19 - Global technology and manufacturing company LORD Corporation achieves $1 billion in sales, it's presence in Erie and Crawford County contributing to this accomplishment.

In 2018, the corporation invested $80 million to expand its Saegertown facility and opened a $12 million manufacturing facility in France.

Locally, there are 3 LORD Corporation facilities in Erie and Crawford County - Erie, Cambridge Springs, and Saegertown. No word as to how, or if, the $1 billion sales achievement will impact the local LORD plants.

LORD Corporation began as a small family business and has grown into a global enterprise, supplying more than 3,000 jobs in 26 countries. The company has worked in industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, and industrial for 95 years.