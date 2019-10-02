LORD Corporation brings engineering and science to Westlake Middle School

Students at West Lake Middle School in Millcreek learned about engineering and science today, thanks to the LORD Corporation.

This was the ninth annual event for the company, where 50 LORD employees used educational stations to teach various technologies.

The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter that uses LORD Corporation parts, and the students had a chance to learn about their favorite jobs.

“The students are matched with career interest through a survey that we did, and they are learning more about potential careers and things they might be interested in doing in the future,” said Marty Kaverman, Westlake Middle School.

LORD products include adhesives, coatings, and motion management devices used in both military and civilian applications.