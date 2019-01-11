Lottery winner is Mayor's sister-in-law

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The sister-in-law of Erie Mayor Joe Schember is Erie's newest millionaire.

The Mayor has confirmed that $4 million dollar lottery winner Leann Wolfe is the sister of his wife.

Wolfe won the lottery on New Year's Day, after purchasing the winning ticket at the upper Peach St Get-Go store.

Wolfe is a 58-year old retired school teacher who is married with two children.

She was identified by the Pennsylvania Lottery after a Right-to-Know request was filed by The Meadville Tribune.

Mayor Schember is a retired wealth advisor for PNC Bank, and financial expert who appeared regularly on JET 24's Your Money segments before being elected Mayor.

When asked if he was going to give his millionaire sister-in-law some financial advice, he said he was helping any way he can, but felt they were heading in the right direction.