A familiar face was recognized for his decades long career in broadcast journalism.

The 2022 Clifford Awards, honoring lifetime and professional excellence in our community, took place at Room 33 Speakeasy on Feb. 22.

JET 24 and FOX 66’s own Lou Baxter took home the Clifford Award for “Dedicate Your Life To Truth.”

Baxter spent nearly 50 years telling stories to the Erie community.

He said that he is humbled to be honored for his work.

“It’s been a pleasure serving Erie in this way. Bringing people news and information that I think is valuable, that effects their head, their heart, their health. That’s all I’ve done is tell great stories that are meaningful to people,” said Lou Baxter, Clifford Award Recipient.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Other Clifford Award recipients included the Erie Seawolves, Jack Martin, and Robin Weunski.