‘Love locks’ slowly surrounding the upper deck at Dobbins Landing

For several years, “love locks” have been showing up on the fence surrounding the upper deck at Dobbins Landing.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning to help us understand the meaning behind these locks.

Dobbins Landing’s fence isn’t quite at the extent of the bridge in Paris with all the locks on it, but slowly locks are collecting all over the upper deck at Dobbins Landing.

The locks signify a couples forever love in which they write their names, then date and lock it.

Unlike the bridge in Paris — the locks are not weighing down the fence causing a safety hazard.

If this were to happen, the locks will be removed by the Erie Port Authority. But, as of right now, it’s a waiting game to see if more people will put their “love locks” on the fence.

“It currently is a waiting game to determine whether or not we’ll need to take any action. It’s obviously something we would prefer the public doesn’t do, but it is cute, and it is nice, so we do understand why some people have chosen to put locks on Dobbins Landing,” said Brenda Sandberg, executive director, Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

The Erie Port Authority is asking the public to not throw the key in the water.

“If you do happen to decide to partake in this adventure, we hope that when you lock your lock on Dobbins Landing that you take the key with you and don’t discard it in the water or on the ground or anywhere else,” said Sandberg.

The locks come in a variety of types from engraved names to an old school lock that you don’t see very often.

