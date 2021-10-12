Love Your Block: City of Erie hiring to help engage community for neighborhood change

Erie’s new Love Your Block program needs help to get started.

On Tuesday, the City of Erie posted a link to a job application that will pay people to make a change in the community.

The positions will be a two-year commitment that will pay a salary of $30,000 a year. The hired applicants must live within the City of Erie.

Duties will include reporting directly to the Love Your Block program Supervisor, creating mini-grant applications, working side-by-side with AmeriCorps VISTAs and volunteers, and more.

To find the list of responsibilities and apply, click HERE.

