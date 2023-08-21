Week three of volunteer work for the city’s Love Your Block program is set to begin on Tuesday.

Mini-grants provided by the city will look to help improve the look of neighborhoods around the city.

Volunteers will be adding to the exterior of homes by way of repairs, landscaping and adding new elements homeowners might need to get by.

One resident benefiting from the program explained how much of a help this has been.

“We love our block and we always beautify our block every year, every summer — it’s a blessing. If other people would do it, it would be even better, so we always look out for one another to keep our block clean. Them coming here and doing this helps other people who can’t do it for themselves, so it’s a help for them too,” said Patricia Poston, resident.

Organizers said it takes a lot of hands to work on these projects, so they’re always in need of volunteers to help.