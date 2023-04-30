If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly volunteer opportunity or just want to get more involved in your community we have the activity for you.

The City of Erie’s Love Your Block team is starting its summer project with three neighborhood cleanups.

Love Your Block connects neighbors to one another with information and resources to build a stronger, healthier Erie. Saturday was the first clean up that took place in the Marvin-town neighborhood.

Two students from Wilson Middle School told us why they decided to take part in Saturday’s activities.

“I wanted to serve my community because we always get served at Wilson Middle and Erie so, as a student and a child here, I wanted to help my community by coming out and helping,” said Mariya Alameri, a student at Wilson Middle School.

“I did it for service hours for Boy Scouts,” said Christopher Light, a fellow Wilson Middle School student.

If you would like more information how to participate in their next clean up, you can visit their website here.