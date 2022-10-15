Community members fixed up their neighborhoods and worked together on home improvements.

On Saturday, community members came together to clean up city neighborhoods and focused their efforts on homes on Dunn Boulevard. Volunteers also removed trash from Lighthouse Street Park.

It’s part of a service grant program called “Love Your Block.” One organizer explained how residents can apply for grants to work on neighborhood projects.

“These areas have never been given the opportunity to apply for mini-grants. They don’t have any representation from any neighborhood organizations, so we decided to come in and give these residents an opportunity to lift up their homes,” said Karen Reyes, vista, Love Your Block.

This year’s Love Your Block projects were focused on Lakeside Drive, East Avenue, and Marvintown.