Loving Giving Local- Girl’s Golf of Erie

A lot of us are using the warm weather to get outside. This is good news for area golf courses.

Our Loving Giving Local crew felt the same way in finding a charity this week that is a real ace on the scoreboard.

About 100 girls and young women look to take a swing at the game of golf come here where lessons include how to drive the tee, chip the fairways and putt the greens.

Take a closer look as this USGA sponsored effort teaches all kinds of lessons including some on the course and some for the course of life.

“We learn golf, we play golf, we teach perseverance, we teach a lot of things like sometimes playing with someone who is tricky to play with. The program has got a lot of positive comments from a lot of families,” said Jodie O’Connor from Girl’s Golf of Erie.

The $250 award will be used to buy equipment such as tees and golf balls and also help support some local tournaments.

The players are thrilled that the charity was chosen and the Loving Giving Local sponsor happy to support those ideas that will last long after the money has been spent.

“They carry it on through high school and through the rest of their lives so I think it’s pretty important what Girl’s Golf of Erie is doing in getting these kids engaged and I was pretty excited to be here and bring them this check,” said Joe Askins, Superstore Joe.

What area charity will be on par to get the $250 award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.