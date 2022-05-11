An eastside Erie Catholic church got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

Here is how the donation will help Holy Rosary continue it’s mission.

For nearly 100 years, Holy Rosary Parish has been serving the Eastside Erie neighborhood at 28th and East Avenue.

Because there are fewer parishioners these days, Holy Rosary has combined with nearby St. John’s to continue its ministry efforts.

Part of the change was closing Holy Rosary School and selling the building to create new outreach opportunities.

“It’s Mercy Center for Women that’s bought the school building. Our neighbors and we partner with them in a lot of good things, and this is really helpful and that’s part of the direction we are are heading for the future too,” said Fr. John Jacquel, Holy Rosary Church.

Holy Rosary also hosts a homeless shelter in cooperation with Our Neighbors Place and Erie United Methodist Alliance.

It also organizes neighborhood clean ups and yard sales.

But as you might expect, Holy Rosary won’t keep their Loving Giving Local donation.

“Well we’re gonna share some with our people that we help like Interchurch Ministries and the Mercy Center For Women next door. I think they will be appreciative as they’re working to open their new mercy anchor community center,” said Fr. Jacquel.

“We knew before we got here that their mission would be to pay it forward, and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about is helping people in need in the community. We know anytime we put this donation in the hands of the church it’s always pay it forward and help someone else with it,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.

