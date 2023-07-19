You’ve heard of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, but are you aware of all they do in our community?

The Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) arrived in Erie in 1860. Wherever there was a need in the community, the sisters helped with education, healthcare, social work and a variety of other ministries.

“Currently, we have four ministries that we sponsor: Saint Mary’s Home, which is right next door, St. Patrick’s Haven, St. James Haven and SSJ Neighborhood Network on the east and westside,” said Sr. Mary Drexler, SSJ president.

The mission of the sisters is to unite all people and God.

“Our tourism, our guiding principle is love of God and love of neighbor. And what we try to do is bring the neighbor together with neighbor or neighbor with God. We do it in whatever way we’re needed,” Drexler added.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation from Auto Express will go to the Sisters of St. Joseph Foundation.

“We only started our foundation in 2015. In eight years time, we have given over $1 million in grant aid to our ministries. Most of it has been to our ministries. but our hope is to grow it so we can give it to other like-minded ministries in the future,” Drexler said.

“We knew when we got here today that this donation was going to be paid forward and they’re just involved in so many different community events and ministries. We know this donation we bring today is going right back into the Erie community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.