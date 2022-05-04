Helping preserve the history of Union City, that’s the benefit of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation to the Union City Historical Society.

The Union City Historical Society Museum has three floors of history and 13,000 artifacts have been assembled since 1965.

Sharon Syed is a museum volunteer.

“We have rooms that are set up as school rooms and war rooms and different things like that. One of the displays here features early equipment from barbershops, and this thing here while it looks like a scene from Frankenstein, it’s actually an early permanent wave machine. Ready to get your hair done?” said Sharon Syed, Museum Volunteer.

If this beauty parlor isn’t for you, then perhaps searching for families roots is of interest.

“If people come in and want to know about family history, we help them try to look up their ancestors,” said Syed.

Union City once had a thriving industrial community no fewer than three companies manufacturing chairs, leading to the slogan “Union City seats the world these days.”

Grants from organizations like ECGRA help the museum maintain its property and so will this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“For us to bring LGL to the great town of Union City, it puts a smile on my face. This is an awesome town for us to be at the historical museum and to know this donation we bring today is going to go towards maintenance on the facility. That’s what LGL is all about and UC is a great place in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

The Union City Historical Museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in this historical building on Main Street.