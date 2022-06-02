City leaders have announced an initiative to increase affordable housing opportunities.

Several organizations are working to create a low income housing building in the 1300 block of East Lake Road.

With support from the Redevelopment Authority, Erie’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) is working to create Hammermill Village.

HANDS is receiving a $3 million low interest loan, in addition to $300,000 in funding.

The CEO says many residents have been impacted by the pandemic, leaving more people housing insecure. He says projects like Hammermill Village will help those residents.

“We think that it really fits nicely with a lot of the opportunities that are available in that area, between ECAT and the programs that they offer, workforce development, and the job training programs that are going on there,” said Matthew Good, CEO, HANDS.

Construction for this project is expected to begin within a year.