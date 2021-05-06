Low to moderate income homeowners in the City of Erie can now apply for home improvement assistance programs

If you’re a homeowner in the City of Erie struggling to maintain your property or a potential new homeowner looking for help, there are some home improvement assistance programs that can help those in need get cash in their pockets.

The PHARE Program allows low to moderate income homeowners to apply for up to $3,000.

The City of Erie was awarded $75,000 to the PHARE Program from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority.

This new grant program is aimed to assist low to moderate homeowners with repairs or any necessary home improvements.

A family of four with an income less than $57,000 qualifies for the program, as well as an individual making less than $40,050.

There is another program as well that helps first-time home buyers called the “home program.”

The city was awarded $3 million that may be coming from the American Rescue Plan.