Low voter turnout for May 2019 primary election

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

With Tuesday's midterm primaries over, voter turnout rates are staying historically consistent.

Voter turnout came in at 21.7%, Erie County Clerk, Doug Smith says with a collection of smaller races some voters are driven by passion.  

They feel it may be their duty to seek change during election periods. Meanwhile, he added others don't think this election is important enough since it is much smaller than others.
    

