Lower East Side Federation continuing efforts to assist victims of Kentucky tornadoes

One organization in Erie is continuing their efforts for the tornado victims in Kentucky.

As Christmas day approaches, one gift that people are giving are donations for the victims in Kentucky who lost everything from loved ones and their homes in the tornadoes.

“We went around and gathered up from different family members and we got a backend load of stuff. There is shampoo, the baby shampoo, the wipes, toys, everything is brand new.” said Diane MacDougall, Erie resident who donated items.

Many people such as MacDougall, donated these items to the Lower East Side Federation workers who have been continuously taking in donations over the past two weeks. They say they have received an overwhelming amount of donations.

“We had to fill and actually mark boxes with diapers, kind of separate them with all the stuff for the kids, baby wipes and adult toiletries.” said Josue Claudio, Vice President of the Lower East Side Federation.

Other people are also lending a helping hand, such as the owner of Butch’s Place Family Restaurant, Jeffery King, by taking donations.

“We are trying to raise money to help these people. They are devastated and they lost loved ones and it’s Christmas time. We have a jar next to the register and we’ve already collected $600. We have generous customers.” said Jeffery King, Owner of Butch’s Place Family Restaurant.

“It’s hard to believe that they are going to go through the Christmas and the holidays without none of that, so it’s just amazing to be able to help.” Claudio said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Lower East Side Federation Workers say the truck will be leaving next week.