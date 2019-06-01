Lower East Side Federation plans to open a gym

The Lower East Side Iron Eagles are getting involved in the community in support to help inner city kids.

The LEF Iron Eagles plan to open a new gym in hopes to bring children in the community together.

Ed Brinchi, LEF Treasurer says, “We’re trying to make something for the inner city kids, trying to make a change, trying to make a difference for the kids. We’re trying to make them aware that there’s going to be something her for you once we secure some funding that door is open for kids 18 and younger.”

Once the new gym opens, kids can get involved in mentoring, bullying programs, physical fitness and weightlifting.

Tony Culver, President of LEF tells us, “Basically it’ll get the kids off the streets and get them off their Nintendo and doing all the bad stuff, we’re just trying to get them back to civilization.”

Lower Eastside Federation Members say they are excited for the new gym to be built and the necessities it’ll give to children in the community.

Courtnie Prenatt, Vice President of the Ladie’s LEF says, “We’re going to be helping a lot of different kids. Kids that don’t have somewhere to go, kids that are having a hard time, or their parents aren’t really able to help as much as they probably want to, so we can get involved and help them.”

The Lower East Side Federation plans to break ground for the gym in the next two months on East 16th and Parade Street.