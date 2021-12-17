Lower East Side Federation prepares to ship donated items to areas of Kentucky

Donations continue to pour in as the Lower East Side Federation gets ready to ship them off to devastated areas of Kentucky.

Their garage is filled with food, clothes, soap, and water, all donated from members of the community.

The Shrine Club also donated 57 pounds of frozen processed meat.

Lower East Side Federation President Mike Gressley says they will continue to accept donations even after their truck leaves this weekend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“If, in a week or two we get another pile, I own numerous trucks and we will just keep on taking it down if they keep coming.” said Mike Gressley, Lower East Side Federation President.