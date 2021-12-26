Lower East Side Federation sends another donation truck to Kentucky for tornado victims

One local organization is going to make the holidays a little brighter for the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.

The Lower East Side Federation has been collecting donations for the past few weeks. The organization has been filling a truck with donations including Christmas gifts, food, and household items.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The truck left for Kentucky on December 26th around 3 p.m. and should arrive early this week.