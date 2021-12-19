Lower East Side Federation sends truck full of donations to Kentucky

A truck full of donations from Erie made way to Kentucky on Sunday morning.

The Lower East Side Federation collected donations this past week to give to those who were affected by the tornadoes.

An entire truck full of frozen meat, toys for kids, clothing, and other items are not helping out some Kentucky residents.

Another truck is scheduled to go next week with more donations being accepted starting on Monday December 20th after 3 p.m. at 602 East 24th Street.

