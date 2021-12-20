Lower East Side Federation to send second truck of donations to Kentucky for tornado victims

After tornadoes tore through western Kentucky, many people were left without homes, food, or clothes.

One local group quickly stepped up to help people who had lost everything, and they are not done helping yet.

The Lower East Side Federation workers are filling a second truck with desperately needed help while taking on more specific items for tornado victims in Kentucky.

The recovery is still just beginning for people in Kentucky who lost loved ones, homes, and more in the tornadoes.

One organization in Erie wants the families to know that they always have a helping hand.

“They got wiped out, imagine that. Everything gone, and really that’s sad and unfortunate,” said Pete Goulione, Secretary for Lower East Side Federation.

The Lower East Side Federation sent a truck to help victims in Kentucky over the weekend. The truck was filled with necessities including clothing, water bottles, food, and hygiene products.

On December 20th, the workers are continuing their efforts as more people in the community drop off donated items.

“When people are struggling, you just want to be helpful. I mean so many people have been helpful to us and I just want to give back,” said Robin Kindler, Donated Items.

“As lower East Side Federation workers load up the truck, they say that people in Kentucky desperately need baby supplies along with other necessities.

“They aren’t really taking anymore clothes. They would really like more baby formula, cases of water, kind of contradicting myself. They do want socks and underwear, any kind of canned food goods,” said Mike Gressley, FedEx Contractor and President of Lower East Side Federation.

Gressley will be driving to Kentucky to deliver the donations on the weekend of Christmas.

The organization will be taking donations all this week leading up to Christmas starting at 3 p.m. at 602 East 24th Street in Erie.

According to the Lower East Side Federation, here is a list of items that are desperately needed in Kentucky that people can donate: