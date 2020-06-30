Loyal Christian Benefit Association donates to multiple organizations around Erie

The Loyal Christian Benefit Association puts its earnings back into a few organizations.

While many non-profit organizations are in need of funds, the LCBA donated $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Erie United Methodist Alliance and Love Inc.

One of the non-profits said that the need of funds has increased exponentially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money that has been donated will help the necessities the non-profits would need.

“Everybody is going through this unprecedented time. It’s just the right thing to do and the community can certainly use it at this point,” said Matthew Bar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Loyal Christian Benefit Association.

Many of those non-profits now can feel at ease with the check that was received.