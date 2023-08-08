Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis was in town on Tuesday and spoke at the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s (CCAP) annual conference.

Davis gave a speech to those in attendance about all that he and Governor Josh Shapiro are doing to support county commissioners and local communities.

The lieutenant governor touted what he called several wins in the recently passed Pennsylvania budget that residents will feel trickle down into their communities.

“We want Pennsylvania to be a leader in economic development and growth. That means revitalizing our main streets, that means creating new jobs and giving small businesses the opportunity to succeed here in Pennsylvania. For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, we invested $20 million specifically for disadvantaged businesses. I think that’s a huge step in the right direction in helping grow business here in the Commonwealth,” said Davis.

He added that county government is where the rubber meets the road, so the administration understanding their needs is crucial.