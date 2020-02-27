Lt. Luther Manus honored at Martin Luther King Awards luncheon at Edinboro University

A pillar of the Erie Community is honored today at Edinboro University. Luther Manus Jr. has a long list of accomplishments including a 24-year military career.

Lr. Luther R. Manus was this year’s winner of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon. That award celebrates King’s legacy and to honor Northwestern Pennsylvania citizens who embody his teachings.

“I would say that it is the top of my total career is receiving a honor of this high quality.” Manus said.

Manus’s 24-year military career brought him all over the world. The 92-year old talked about the struggles he faced in the military during a time of segregation.

“It’s really a funny thing. I think that what the prejudices did is they just made me a stronger person.” Manus said.

After his military career, he worked as an ROTC educator at Gannon University. For 18 years, he worked as a school counselor in the Erie School District. Even at 92 years old, he still helps out the community by advising high school graduates about financial aid information and scholarships.

“If a person carries themselves with the right characteristics and the right sophistication feeling of infinity for people you can get to these points.” Manus said.

Provost Michael Hannan says honoring the lieutenant during Black History Month sends a very good message to the students.

“It’s good to have these role models that students can look up to and realize that they one day can do the same thing.” Hannan said.

Edinboro University Majd Alhalaby said we should always celebrate people like Lt. Manus

“They should always be burnt in our memory forever. Because this is what makes the United States the country that we know today. This is what makes diversity and inclusion a very important part of our society.” Alhalaby said.

The luncheon also honored the late Dr. Joseph Laythe, who taught at Edinboro University for many years. An award was given in his name as well.