You won’t have to travel to Hawaii this summer to go to a luau. That’s because there’s one planned for Presque Isle.

The Presque Isle Partnership will hold its first ever Lake Erie Luau on Beach 11 on July 24, 2019.

A Pittsburgh company that specializes in island luau’s will be providing the live entertainment, such as fire knife dancers, hula lessons, and more, as a fundraiser for the partnership.