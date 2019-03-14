Lucky dog meets compassionate stranger Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

March 13, 2019 - A rollover accident on Interstate 90 leads to an act of compassion and kindness.

Around 3:00 pm Wednesday a rollover accident meant an ambulance ride for the driver of the vehicle involved.

As first responders dealt with the accident, Nicole Belfiore was stuck in traffic, and noticed that a dog had been involved in the crash.

After trying to coax the dog to come to her, it hid underneath her car.

After multiple tries she eventually convinced the dog, named Lilly, to hop in her car.

Then she decided to make sure the owner from the crash knew her dog was ok.

Nicole and Lilly made their way to UPMC Hamot, where Nicole left her number.

She was eventually contacted by the owner's husband, who made his way to Erie from Columbus Ohio.

Since Nicole works for the Bayfront Sheraton, she helped the couple get a comped, pet friendly room to help ease the stress from the situation.

