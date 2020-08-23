Lucky Dogs Stay and Play hosts Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs for Frisbee workshop

On Sunday August 23rd, dog owners had the chance to train their four legged friends to be the ultimate Frisbee champs of tomorrow.

Over at Lucky Dogs Stay and Play in Erie, the group known as Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs were training both dogs and their owners.

The one day workshop was for dogs who are six months or older.

Folks got the chance to learn to throw a Frisbee and how to get started in the sport.

“And I think for the community, it’s good for them to get outside and realize that we can still do community things together and have entertainment and still be responsible,” said Lisa Yan from Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs.

Yan said that the next competition is set for September. This will be the last competition for the year and then they will start up back in February.