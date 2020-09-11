Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Fuhrman’s Cider now open for business on Peach Street

A Peach Street favorite is open once again, this time under somewhat of a new name and ownership.

The establishment is Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Fuhrman’s Cider.

As JET 24 Action News reported two weeks ago, the owners of Fuhrman’s have sold the business to the owners of Luminary Distillery.

This comes as the distillery was looking to expand. Now, the location has replaced the general store items with restaurant tables and cashier’s counter with a bar.

The eatery serves up “comfort and bar food” for lunch.

“It’s amazing to see how much we’ve grown in the last couple of years just a couple doors down. Getting it to this size and carrying on the tradition of both Fuhrman’s and Luminary and show everybody in Erie what we’ve been working on.” said Maria DiSanza, Co-Owner of Luminary.

Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Fuhrman’s Cider will be open Tuesday through Sunday.