Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Fuhrman’s Cider now open for business

A Peach Street favorite is once again now open. This time however the business is now open under new management and somewhat of a new name.

Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Furhman’s Cider is once again open for business.

As we reported two weeks ago, the owners of Fuhrman’s sold the business to the owners of Luminary Distillery. This comes as the distillery was seeking to expand.

The location has now replaced the general store items with restaurant tables and a cashier’s counter that includes a bar.

The eatery serves up comfort and bar food for lunch.