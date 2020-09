A Peach Street favorite is open once again. This time under somewhat of a new name and ownership.

Check out Luminary Distillery, Eatery and Fuhrman’s Cider.

As we reported two weeks ago, the owners of Fuhrman’s have sold the business to the owners of Luminary Distillery. This comes as the distillery was looking to expand.

Now, the location has replaced the general store items with restaurant tables and the cashier’s counter with a bar.

The eatery serves up comfort and bar food for lunch.