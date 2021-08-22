Lund Martial Arts Academy holds members appreciation picnic

On Sunday afternoon there was a members appreciation picnic for Lund Martial Arts Academy over in Picnicana Park in Summit Township.

About 500 people attended this picnic.

The owner of the academy, Jeff Lund, said that they went through a lot of hotdogs and potato chips.

This organization has a picnic every year except last year due to the pandemic. Lund said that this year was the largest turnout.

“It was actually nicer than I expected. You forget that feeling of being out in a park with people that you like seeing and that community type event. We have not gotten to do something like this for a long time,” said Jeff Lund, Martial Arts Academy.

The academy has locations in Girard, Millcreek and Harborcreek.

