Lundy’s 31 points boosts Penn St. over Maryland 66-61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 31 points – one away from matching his career high – and Penn State rallied to stun Maryland 66-61.

Lundy made 11 of Penn State’s 19 field goals. Lundy entered Sunday’s contest having scored 30 total points in the last seven games.

Eric Ayala sank a pair of foul shots to put Maryland ahead 57-51 with 2:51 remaining.

Lundy followed with 3-pointer, John Harrar made two free throws, and Lundy’s contested jumper in the lane with 1:23 left gave Penn State its first lead and they never trailed again.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Penn State received the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will play No. 14 Nebraska late Wednesday night. The game will tip off 25 minutes after the conclusion of game one between No. 12 seed Northwestern and No. 13 seed Minnesota. Northwestern and Minnesota tip off at 6:30 p.m.