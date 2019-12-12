Luther Memorial Church holds Blue Christmas

Being lonely or depressed during the holidays is more common than most people might think.

A service was held for those dealing with the loss of a loved one, being ill, or other emotional challenges at the Luther Memorial Church.

Known as the Blue Christmas service, it offers people a chance to gather together and help each other cope with seasonal sadness. The church’s pastor spoke about how it can help during the holidays.

“It’s a way in which we honor those losses and remember them in a time of a season of joy, that we may not all experience that.” said Bill Coleman, pastor of Luther Memorial Church.

Last night’s service marked the seventh year for the annual event.