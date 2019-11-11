Luther Memorial Church honors area veterans

Parishoners at Luther Memorial Church are showing their support today to those who serve.

Parishioners donated 28 boxes of toiletries and food to send soldiers in Afghanistan.

All the donations and expenses were paid by Luther Memorial Parishoners. A flag was also donated and flown on a C-130 plane in honor of those who sacrifice their lives for our country.

“There is no way we can thank to thank these people enough for the sacrifice they have made for us.” said Janice Macinnes, care ministry of Luther Memorial Church.

Veterans from the American Legion Post 773 also were honored before Luther Memorial’s Sunday Service.