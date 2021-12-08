Luther Memorial purchases Western Motel to use for green space

A church in Erie has purchased a motel next door with plans to use the lot for green space.

The Luther Memorial Church has been in talks with the Western Motel owner for three years about purchasing the building.

The church closed on purchasing the motel last week and plans for the future of the property are now being made.

Expansion of the church grounds will benefit the school and members of the church.

“The plan is we’ll plant grass over there. The school will use it for recess activities, things like that. We also have a contemporary service that meets once a month and they’ll be having outdoor services there and we’ll be using it for picnics and other kinds of activities that are church related,” said Les Fobes, President of Church Council.

Fobes said that purchasing the motel seemed perfect for the future of the church.

