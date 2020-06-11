Macy’s at Millcreek Mall reopening to customers

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Macy’s in the Millcreek Mall is reopening to customers in the Erie area.

They will be open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and the store is offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures, which complies with CDC protocol. This includes:

Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas

Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between customers and colleagues

Hand sanitizer stations installed in frequently visited locations

Installing plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s customers can also utilize contact-free curbside service at Macy’s locations. Customers are able to call their local store once they arrive at the curbside location. A Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the customer’s merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.