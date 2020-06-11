Macy’s at Millcreek Mall reopening to customers

The Macy’s in the Millcreek Mall is reopening to customers in the Erie area.
They will be open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and the store is offering contact-free curbside pick-up.
Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures, which complies with CDC protocol. This includes:
- Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas
- Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between customers and colleagues
- Hand sanitizer stations installed in frequently visited locations
- Installing plexiglass at select registers.
Macy’s customers can also utilize contact-free curbside service at Macy’s locations. Customers are able to call their local store once they arrive at the curbside location. A Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the customer’s merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.