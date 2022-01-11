Maennerchor Plaza, formerly Maennerchor Club, to hold dinner theatre musical performance

After a long wait, the MaennerchorClub, now called Maennerchor Plaza, is having their first event on January 14th. The event is a musical performance.

On January 11th, the cast of the new musical is hitting the stage to rehearse before their first performance.

Corella Productions is staging the Stephen Sondheim musical called “The Company.” This show showcases Erie Native and Broadway Star Julian Decker.

This show will also be a dinner theatre performance.

“It’s a great show because it’s all about relationships, marriage, love, certainly a lot of things people can relate to,” said Patty Corella, Owner of Corella Productions Dinner Theatre.

The first performance will be on Friday January 14th and will continue through January 16th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To find out more information or to purchase tickets, click here.