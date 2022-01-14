Maennerchor Plaza opens its doors for dinner theatre musical performance of “Company”

Staging a comeback, Maennerchor Plaza opened its doors Friday night for its first dinner theater performance.

After years of being closed and a sale to the new owner, the stage was set for Friday’s performance of “Company” by Steven Sondheim.

The musical comedy will continue throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

