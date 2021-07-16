Magee-Womens Hospital teams up with March of Dimes and Gannon sorority for Sibling Drive

Magee-Womens Hospital is partnering with the March of Dimes and a Gannon University Sorority to bring smiles to families with kids in the hospital.

It’s called a Sibling Drive.

Members of Gamma Sigma Sigma request donations of toys, which are then shared with kids who have to stay home while parents are visiting brothers or sisters in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Those kids can then keep the toys as a brother or sister gets healthier and eventually comes home.

“So, they collected toys for siblings who may be in the NICU but couldn’t visit due to COVID-19.” said Ashley McAfee, Donor Development Manager with March of Dimes.

