Magee-Women’s Research Institute holds ribbon cutting for clinical and translation research center

Magee-Women’s Research Institute had a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for their new clinical and translation research center.

Back in 2019, the Erie Community Foundation announced a $6 million grant to expand Magee-Women’s Hospital and create a new biomedical research lab at Penn State Behrend.

Magee now has trials and studies for pregnant women and those with cancer.

“The patients of Erie are so grateful for the care, particularly when the care can be provided locally without multiple specialists coming up here. They say without exception, it’s so rewarding to care for the people of Erie.” said Robert Edwards.

Edwards says there are a total of 12 physicians that come here from Pittsburgh. They are also adding research services, OB/GYN specialists, and academic health professionals.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list