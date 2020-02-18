Magee-Womens Research Institute in Erie names new Director

The Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI) in Erie has announced the appointment of a new Director.

Erie resident Linda Paterniti has been named as the new Director for the Erie MWRI location.

According to a news release, Paterniti will return to the UPMC Hamot campus where her career in pharmacy began 40 years ago as a staff pharmacist.

Paterniti was named the Director of Pharmacy in 2001 and worked in that role for 13 years. After that, she served as Director of Clinical Services at The Regional Cancer Center in Erie.

“We’re very pleased Linda is joining our team to bring locally-focused clinical medical research trials to the region, improving the health of generations of women while creating a new sector in Erie’s economy,” said Halina Zyczynski, M.D., a leading researcher and physician at MWRI in Pittsburgh and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, and medical director of Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC Hamot. “She will expertly lead and oversee the growth of MWRI as we continue to provide specific research on women’s health, reproductive biology and infertility.”

“I’m eager and honored to work with the talented MWRI team which has a direct impact on women’s lives every day,” said Paterniti. “I’m excited to be part of the cutting-edge research that is transforming women’s lives, and that work, those trials, will now take place right here in Erie.”