Magee-Womens Research Institute to expand to Erie thanks to $6 million grant from Erie Community Foundation

The Erie Community Foundation announced a $6 million grant to expand the Magee-Womens Research Institute to Erie. This grant is the largest in its 84-year history.

There are also plans in place to create a new biomedical commercialization and translational research lab at Penn State Behrend’s Knowledge Park.

The grant, which was made to the Hamot Health Foundation in partnership with UPMC, Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation and Penn State Behrend will bring the research institute to downtown Erie. It marks the first expansion of MWRI outside of Pittsburgh.

In addition to the $6 million provided by the ECF, the HHF, UPMC, MWRIF, and Penn State have each committed $5 million to the project. The sum total investment into Erie, PA is $26 million.

“We also expect to add 50 new jobs to Erie by year five, and 195 jobs by year ten, with an average salary of $70,000 per year,” said Hamot Health Foundation Chief Development Officer Charles “Boo” Hagerty.

The Erie expansion will bring expertise and clinical trials in areas of research that are expected to include reproductive development, pregnancy and newborn medicine, infectious disease, gynecology, reproductive endocrinology, women’s cancers and women’s wellness.

The initial location of MWRI-Erie will be in Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot, 118 East Second Street. Construction will begin immediately on 3,500 square feet, which will serve as the initial space, with plans to expand as the research institute grows.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we are grateful to The Erie Community Foundation for committing a significant grant that truly meets its criteria of transforming the Erie community,” added Hagerty. “This collaboration will help us leverage significant new federal research dollars to address women’s health issues.”

MWRI Erie will address a critical need in the local economy by attracting significant research funds from federal agencies, national foundations, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, venture capitalists and others who financially support clinical research that results in new therapies and products to improve health.

As research funding flows to MWRI Erie, new jobs will be created, with annual salaries ranging from $40,000 to $200,000. This new initiative is also expected to improve the recruitment of top physicians to Erie, including Halina Zyczynski, M.D, a leading researcher and doctor at MWRI and UPMC Magee who has been treating patients in Erie for the past few years. Dr. Zyczynski will now serve as the medical director of Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC Hamot