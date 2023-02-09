Thursday until Sunday, Feb. 12, Erie residents can experience the magic of Disney at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Ida Sjolin, who plays Rapunzel in Disney on Ice, said guests can expect a happy, family-friendly show.

Sjolin added that the six shows will feature characters from “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She said she started ice skating at six years old and decided to further her skills after she first attended a Disney on Ice show.

Quentin Lourenco-Aubry, who plays Flynn from “Tangled,” said he has been a part of the company for ten years.

“I love seeing the face of the kids just being very happy. I love interacting with the audience a lot so I get to do that a lot as Flynn,” said Quentin Lourenco-Aubry.

“One of my favorite parts is when we’re backstage and we hear the music start and you can just hear the electricity in the area and all the kids are so excited and the curtain goes up, and we all run out in this big energetic opening number,” Ida Sjolin said.

The first show is Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open an hour before show time.

The rest of their performance schedule is as follows here:

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.