Mail-in ballot worries grow for Erie County residents as election nears

Tensions are growing as some voters wait for their mail-in ballots. They wonder if the system is working.

Erie County election officials say the ballots are starting to make their way out.

Trina Sacchetti and her husband will be out of town on Election Day, so they applied for mail-in ballots on August 13th. Then on October 1st, they received an email saying the ballots were on the way.

“This has been a couple of months so far. I thought we’d be ahead of the game, so to know our ballot isn’t even in the mail yet is kind of concerning.” Sacchetti said.

The Erie County Elections officer has already started to send out the ballots.

“This is the usual process. It’s just going to take a little to get to you.” said Tonia Fernandez, Supervisor of Elections.

Some ballots have also returned. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballot requests have doubled compared to the last election.

“My worry would be for people who wait until the last second. On the application, they say you have until a week before the voting ends. I don’t know if that would be sufficient enough for all the processing they must have to do.” Sacchetti said.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot across the commonwealth will be October 27th.

“We recommend that if you are going to apply for a ballot on the 27th that you come into the office, apply for it, and we’ll give you a ballot.” Fernandez said.

Fernandez explaining there wouldn’t be enough time logistically to get the ballot in the mail and have it returned on time.

If you are planning on traveling and have not received your mail-in ballot, you can come to the Erie County Court House and they’ll print you off a duplicate ballot voiding out the original.

Furthermore, if you are voting by mail, the ballot must be postmarked by November 3rd. In addition, waiting until the 3rd to send it runs the risk of the ballot not making it before the Friday deadline.

The elections staff says getting the ballot in the mail sooner rather than later is always best. You could also drop the ballot off at the drop box location outside of the courthouse.