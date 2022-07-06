(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail truck recently crashed in Erie County.

At about 11:25 a.m. on July 3, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper found a USPS mail truck (a 1994 Grumman Allied LLV-A) in a ditch on the side of Griffey Road in Conneaut Township.

According to a PSP report, the driver lost control of the vehicle when it hit loose gravel. The truck went into the ditch, traveled some 24 feet and struck a tree. The truck then traveled another 63 feet after hitting the tree before finally stopping.

During the accident, the passenger-side sliding door was ripped off, and the windshield and roof were damaged. The vehicle had to be towed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The driver received minor injuries (an abrasion to the right forearm and a “small laceration,” the PSP report noted).